Grapevine: Haldiram, Alpha Wave Global, Jar, Prosus, GIC, and BharatPe in news

Alpha Wave Global has joined the race for a minority stake in Haldiram Snacks Food, while Prosus is in advanced talks to lead a funding round for fintech startup Jar, according to various media reports. Also in news, Singapore’s GIC is exploring the options for its stake in Greenko Energy ......