Grapevine: Haier Appliances, Weaver Services, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Haier Appliances, Weaver Services, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

Grapevine: Haier Appliances, Weaver Services, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Dec 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Haier Appliances, Weaver Services, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news
Credit: Thinkstock

Family offices and private equity firms are vying for a majority stake in Haier Appliances India, while Weaver Services is in advanced talks to raise funds and Shapoorji Pallonji Group is exploring a public listing for its real estate arm, according to various media reports.   Haier Appliances India  Family offices and private ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Tata Capital, Hisense, Epack Durable, Coforge in news

General

Grapevine: Tata Capital, Hisense, Epack Durable, Coforge in news

Pro
Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

General

Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

Pro
Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

General

Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

Premium
Grapevine: Accel India, Aakash Chaudhry, and Nithin Kamath in news

General

Grapevine: Accel India, Aakash Chaudhry, and Nithin Kamath in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum slows again after stellar preceding week

General

Deals Digest: Momentum slows again after stellar preceding week

Premium
Grapevine: OTPP, Omega Healthcare, Canara Robeco, Credila in news

General

Grapevine: OTPP, Omega Healthcare, Canara Robeco, Credila in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW