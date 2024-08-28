Grapevine: Fairfax, Bain eye API maker; ChrysCap nears deal for Belgian Waffle

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax and US private equity firm Bain Capital are competing to acquire Vadodara-based API maker Farmson Basic Drugs in a deal valued at about Rs 4,000 crore, a media report said. Both firms have completed due diligence, and final bids are expected soon, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the ......