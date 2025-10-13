Grapevine: EQT retains Zelestra; EnerGrid seeks fresh funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: EQT retains Zelestra; EnerGrid seeks fresh funding

Grapevine: EQT retains Zelestra; EnerGrid seeks fresh funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 13 Oct 2025
Premium
Grapevine: EQT retains Zelestra; EnerGrid seeks fresh funding

EQT has shelved plans to sell Zelestra India and will instead invest $600 million (Rs 5,326 crore) to scale it as a standalone entity. Meanwhile, EnerGrid is planning to raise fresh funding to expand its greenfield transmission and battery storage portfolio, according to separate media reports. EQT, Zelestra European alternative asset manager ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE, VC activity rebounds, but M&A transactions remain subdued

General

Deals Digest: PE, VC activity rebounds, but M&A transactions remain subdued

Premium
Grapevine: iD Fresh, Carlyle, Kedaara, ChrysCap, Bira 91, Jindal Power, others in news

General

Grapevine: iD Fresh, Carlyle, Kedaara, ChrysCap, Bira 91, Jindal Power, others in news

Premium
Grapevine: Cashfree Payments, Fibe, Shell, Sprng Energy, others in news

General

Grapevine: Cashfree Payments, Fibe, Shell, Sprng Energy, others in news

Defence-focussed Jamwant Ventures partners with Aavishkaar Capital to float second fund

General

Defence-focussed Jamwant Ventures partners with Aavishkaar Capital to float second fund

Government seeks resolution of boardroom dispute at Tata Trusts

General

Government seeks resolution of boardroom dispute at Tata Trusts

Premium
Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

General

Grapevine: Macquarie, Vertis Infra, ASG Eye Hospitals, others in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW