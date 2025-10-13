Grapevine: EQT retains Zelestra; EnerGrid seeks fresh funding

EQT has shelved plans to sell Zelestra India and will instead invest $600 million (Rs 5,326 crore) to scale it as a standalone entity. Meanwhile, EnerGrid is planning to raise fresh funding to expand its greenfield transmission and battery storage portfolio, according to separate media reports. EQT, Zelestra European alternative asset manager ......