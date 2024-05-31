Grapevine: Emami Group mulls sale of pharmacy chain; Hero FinCorp plans IPO filing
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Emami Group mulls sale of pharmacy chain; Hero FinCorp plans IPO filing

Grapevine: Emami Group mulls sale of pharmacy chain; Hero FinCorp plans IPO filing

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 31 May 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Emami Group mulls sale of pharmacy chain; Hero FinCorp plans IPO filing
Credit: 123RF.com

Kolkata-based Emami Group is considering strategic options, including a potential sale, of its pharmacy retail chain Frank Ross, a media report said.  The group has appointed DAM Capital as an advisor and has reached out to potential buyers. However, the process is in its early stages and may not result in a transaction, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Emami Group mulls sale of pharmacy chain; Hero FinCorp plans IPO filing

General

Grapevine: Emami Group mulls sale of pharmacy chain; Hero FinCorp plans IPO filing

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle's Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

General

Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle's Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

Premium
Grapevine: LG Electronics mulls Indian unit IPO; Bluestone eyes unicorn status

General

Grapevine: LG Electronics mulls Indian unit IPO; Bluestone eyes unicorn status

Premium
Grapevine: Megha Engineering to sell city gas unit; Hyundai Motor picks IPO bankers

General

Grapevine: Megha Engineering to sell city gas unit; Hyundai Motor picks IPO bankers

Premium
Grapevine: JB Chemicals gets more suitors; Disney set to exit Tata Play

General

Grapevine: JB Chemicals gets more suitors; Disney set to exit Tata Play

Premium
Grapevine: Oyo taps family offices for funds; KKR eyes RE Sustainability exit

General

Grapevine: Oyo taps family offices for funds; KKR eyes RE Sustainability exit

Advertisement