facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 25 Jan 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

Edelweiss Alternatives has raised over Rs 8,000 crore (almost $1 billion) for its second infrastructure fund, Edelweiss Alternatives Infrastructure Yield Plus II, a media report said. The firm raised over 70% capital for the new fund from domestic investors while European institutions contributed the rest, The Economic Times reported, citing Subahoo Chordia, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

General

Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

Premium
Grapevine: Bharti may sell life insurance unit; Captain Fresh seeks funding

General

Grapevine: Bharti may sell life insurance unit; Captain Fresh seeks funding

Premium
Grapevine: JM veteran may head Axis Capital; Venture Highway on M&A radar

General

Grapevine: JM veteran may head Axis Capital; Venture Highway on M&A radar

Premium
Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

General

Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum rises slightly this week; M&A activity dips

General

Deals Digest: Momentum rises slightly this week; M&A activity dips

Premium
Grapevine: Sony, Zee to hold board meet for India merger; Nobel Hygiene looking to sell stake

General

Grapevine: Sony, Zee to hold board meet for India merger; Nobel Hygiene looking to sell stake

Advertisement