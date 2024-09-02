Grapevine: Coca-Cola gets suitors for India arm; Infra.Market picks banks for IPO

Premium Credit: Reuters

The Burman family of Dabur and the Bhartias, promoters of Jubilant Group, are nearing a deal to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) for Rs 10,800-12,000 crore ($1.3-1.4 billion), valuing Coca-Cola's India bottling arm at Rs 27,000-30,000 crore ($3.21-3.61 billion), a media report said. Bids were submitted over ......