Grapevine: ChrysCap nears deals for two dessert chains ; WeWork exit deal collapses

ChrysCapital is inching closer to acquire bakery and dessert chains Theobroma Foods and Belgian Waffle Co. in a deal valued between Rs 3,200 crore and Rs 3,500 crore, a media report said. It may also create a new investment platform for the potential transactions. VCCircle first reported US-based General Atlantic and ......