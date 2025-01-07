Grapevine: Temasek, Haldiram Snacks, CDPQ, Ola, Gentari, and JetSynthesys in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

CDPQ-backed Maple Infrastructure Trust, Petronas subsidiary Gentari India and Adar Poonawalla-backed JetSynthesys are considering raising funds either through private placement or a public listing, according to various media reports. Also in news, Sachin Bansal is in talks to sell his stake in ride-hailing firm Ola, and Temasek has emerged as ......