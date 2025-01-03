Grapevine: BharatPe, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Dunzo CEO in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: BharatPe, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Dunzo CEO in news

Grapevine: BharatPe, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Dunzo CEO in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Jan 2025
Premium
Grapevine: BharatPe, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Dunzo CEO in news

BharatPe plans to sell a significant minority stake in Unity Small Finance Bank to private equity firms and family offices, and Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo’s CEO Kabeer Biswas is in talks about exiting the company, according to various media reports.  Unity Small Finance Bank  BharatPe plans to sell a 10-25% stake in Unity ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Reliance Jio, Pristyn Care, Peak XV Partners, and NestAway in news

General

Grapevine: Reliance Jio, Pristyn Care, Peak XV Partners, and NestAway in news

Premium
Flashback 2024: M&As spike, PE-VC dealmaking revives but just about

General

Flashback 2024: M&As spike, PE-VC dealmaking revives but just about

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, Hillhouse, Access Health, AstraZeneca in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Carlyle, TPG, Hillhouse, Access Health, AstraZeneca in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows down in the last week of the year

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows down in the last week of the year

Premium
Flashback 2024: Check out this year's most-read VCCircle stories

General

Flashback 2024: Check out this year's most-read VCCircle stories

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Horizon Industrial, Goldman Sachs,  PeopleStrong in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW