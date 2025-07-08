Grapevine: Axis Finance, Maple Infra draw interest; LendingKart’s Lunia steps down

Premium An Axis Bank branch in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

A number of private equity firms are looking to acquire a stake in non-bank lender Axis Finance while several global infrastructure investors are vying for a stake in CDPQ's Maple Infrastructure Trust, according to separate media reports. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Lunia has stepped down as Lendingkart Finance’s managing director. Axis Finance Blackstone, Kedaara ......