Grapevine: Adani eyes Heidelberg’s India unit; Saregama may buy into Dharma Productions

Premium
Adani Group is in talks to acquire the Indian cement operations of Germany’s Heidelberg Materials, a media report said. The deal could be valued around $1.2 billion and would be led by Adani group company Ambuja Cements, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Adani Group, India's second-largest cement ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.