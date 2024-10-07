Grapevine: Adani eyes Heidelberg’s India unit; Saregama may buy into Dharma Productions

Premium Traffic moves past the logo of the Adani Group installed at a roundabout on the ring road in Ahmedabad | Credit: Reuters

Adani Group is in talks to acquire the Indian cement operations of Germany’s Heidelberg Materials, a media report said. The deal could be valued around $1.2 billion and would be led by Adani group company Ambuja Cements, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Adani Group, India's second-largest cement ......