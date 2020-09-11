Grapevine: Orix Corp to invest in Greenko; Religare Enterprises to sell stake in unit

Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp is looking to invest close to $1 billion (Rs 7,342 crore) for up to a 17% stake in Greenko Energy Holdings, three people aware of the negotiations told The Economic Times.

This could be the single-largest foreign investment in India’s renewable energy sector till date.

A combination of primary and secondary sale of shares will make unlisted Hyderabad-based Greenko the second-most valuable clean energy utility after Adani Green Energy at an enterprise value of about $10 billion including $4.2 billion debt, the people said.

Orix is competing with Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Canadian pension fund OMERS, one of the persons said.

An announcement is expected later this week.

Orix may merge its existing 873 megawatt (MW) wind energy portfolio, which it acquired last year from IL&FS, with Greenko.

Upon completion of the transaction, GIC of Singapore will hold 55% stake, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will control up to 16%, and the founder duo Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli will be left with up to 14% shareholding in Greenko.

Meanwhile, Religare Enterprises is looking to divest a majority holding in its wholly-owned lending subsidiary Religare Finvest and has begun talks with a local strategic investor.

They expect to finalise a binding agreement with the investor by the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter told The Economic Times.

Last year, the company entered into a binding term sheet to divest shares of Religare Finvest to financial investor TCG Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, an asset management company. But the deal got cancelled after the central bank in March disapproved it for undisclosed reasons.

In another development, Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has acquired 100 MW of solar energy assets from Acme Solar at an enterprise value of Rs 800 crore (about $110 million), two people aware of the development told The Economic Times.

The assets, located in Karnataka, were acquired through its Indian unit, Amplus Energy Solutions, which was bought by Petronas last year.

Last month, UK-based Actis acquired two solar projects from Acme.

Acme is one of the largest solar independent power producers in India with a diversified portfolio of five gigawatt spread across multiple states and with a mix of central and state utilities.