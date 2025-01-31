Govt must incentivise research in APIs: Panelists at VCCircle Healthcare Summit

Premium Dr. Reddy's Labs' Gunjan Singh and o3 Capital's Prasanna Bora at VCCircle summit

The government must provide incentives to encourage research and development in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sector, especially considering that India lags far behind China in this area, according to panelists at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025. “In 1991, our dependence (for API imports) on China was 71%. In 2021, ......