goSTOPS, Flowatt Battery Science, Felicity Games, others secure early-stage funding

goSTOPS founder and CEO Pallavi Agarwal

Travel hostel brand goSTOPS, advanced battery technology startup Flowatt Battery Science, global game publisher Felicity Games, admissions startup Ambitio, and online school platform Dreamtime Learning have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.



goSTOPS

Travel hostel brand goSTOPS has raised Rs 35 crore ($4.2 million) in its Series A funding round, led by Blume Ventures, with participation from 1Crowd, Mumbai Angels, Chennai Angels, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels, and Yuj Ventures.

The funds will be used to expand its capacity from 2,500 beds to 10,000 across 100 locations in the next 24 months, strengthen operations, enhance technology, and elevate the social and experiential aspects of its properties.

Founded in 2014 by Pallavi Agarwal and Pankaj Parwanda, goSTOPS currently operates in over 30 locations with more than 2,500 beds.

Advanced battery technology startup Flowatt Battery Science has secured pre-seed funding from AH Ventures Fund.

Founded in 2023 by Siddhartha Srivastava, Bikesh Jha, and Vikash Singh, the Bengaluru-based company specializes in advanced battery technology. Flowatt offers a "pay as you go battery subscription model" to optimize battery usage and reduce costs, making electric mobility more accessible and sustainable.

Global game publisher Felicity Games has raised $3 million (Rs 25.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from T-Accelerate Capital (Singapore), MIXI Global Investments (Tokyo), DeVC, and Visceral Capital.

The company has surpassed $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and crossed one million downloads across its top-performing titles: Seek & Find, and Nova Solitaire.

Founded in 2023 by Anurag Choudhary, Felicity Games focuses on hybrid-casual games publishing and plans to expand its publishing infrastructure and deepen relationships with Indian game studios.

AI-powered admissions startup Ambitio has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by BLinC Invest, with participation from Impetus co-founder Ritu Bapna and other investors from the UK and India.

Founded in 2022 by IIT-BHU graduates Dirghayu Kaushik and Vikrant Shivalik, Ambitio uses over 10 million data points to provide tailored insights and one-on-one guidance for students.

The company plans to invest in technology and scale distribution channels to help over 500,000 students access global education in the next two years.

Online school platform Dreamtime Learning, founded by educator Lina Ashar, has secured pre-Series A funding from Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai’s Gruhas.

In the past two years, Dreamtime Learning claims to have launched India's first micro-school network in Hyderabad and introduced a futuristic online school, catering to learners in over 40 countries.

The company has also partnered with more than 60 schools under the ‘Powered by Dreamtime Learning’ initiative. The recent funding will be used to scale the micro-school model across metro cities, expand the global online school, and improve operational efficiency to enhance student learning experiences, the company said in a statement.

