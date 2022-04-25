Google’s Bradley Horowitz, Binny Bansal, others invest in Humantic AI

Personality assessment startup Humantic AI on Monday said it has secured a fresh funding of $1.5 million (around Rs 11.4 crore) from Coinbase and Pinterest board member Gojul Rajaram, John Donovan, ex-CEO, AT&T communications and Amit Singh, board member, Asana.

Bradley Horowitz, VP of Product, Google and Binny Bansal, Co-Founder, Flipkart, also took part in the round.

The fresh fundraise also saw Observe AI’s Co-Founder Sharath Keshava Narayana joining Humantic AI’s board.

“One of the key reasons I have invested in Humantic is the product versatility and the spectrum depth itself. The product can be used by every company on this planet. Big, small, mid-sized, everybody needs a prospect intelligence tool,” said Narayana.

Bengaluru and Palo Alto-based Humantic AI was founded in 2021 by Amarpreet Kalkat.

Humantic claims that its personality AI is being used by over 100 organisations such as Rackspace, Paypal, McKinsey and Wellington, among others.

The platform says it provides sellers with actionable personality insights derived from its proprietary AI, which combines machine learning and natural language processing with neuroscience and computational linguistics.

Humantic claims, that the companies using their product report an average decrease of 36% in time taken for first engagement, 30% increase in response rates and 6.2% increase in closed revenue.

“Ask anybody who’s in sales, and they’ll tell you one immutable fact - ultimately, it’s people who make purchase decisions, not companies. Yet, when you ask sales teams what they know about these people, most sales teams have nothing more than an email ID and a Linkedin profile,” said Kalkat.

“That’s why we’re building Humantic AI - to help salespeople understand their prospects and speak in a language that connects with them. Long term, our goal is to build a layer of ‘people intelligence’ to humanize the internet,” he added.