Goofy Tails, Kosmc AI secure early-stage funding

Wipro's consumer investment arm has struck its first investment in the pet care space, while social commerce infrastructure startup Kosmc AI has secured funding in a pre-seed round.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures will invest $1 million (Rs 8.5 crore) in New Delhi-based D2C pet food startup Goofy Tails as part of the latter’s pre-Series A round. This marks Wipro’s first investment in the pet care segment.

Goofy Tails was founded in 2021 by Kartik Gupta, Ashish Kaushal, Karan Gupta, and Kunal Gupta. It is a digital-first pet nutrition brand offering meals, freeze-dried foods, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. The company claims to have served over 200,000 pets, with its products available on major online platforms, quick commerce sites, and its own website.

With the latest funding, the startup has raised a total of $2 million in capital to date. "This investment will not only help us scale and reach more pet parents across India but also accelerate R&D and new product innovation," said co-founder Karan Gupta.

Meanwhile, Wipro Consumer Care said it has fully deployed its first fund and will now kick off its recently launched second fund, which has a corpus of Rs 250 crore ($29.1 million).

Social commerce infrastructure startup Kosmc AI has raised $200,000 in pre-seed funding from a group of undisclosed angel investors across India and the Middle East.

Founded in 2024 by Ankur Gupta and Manavta Narula, Kosmc AI is developing a platform designed to help brands, creators, and professionals monetize their presence on social media. Its tools enable simplified link-in-bio commerce, chat automation, and affiliate selling. The company said it is focused on simplifying monetization across high-traffic platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

The New Delhi-headquartered company said the capital will be used to strengthen its no-code product suite, grow its affiliate integrations, and expand operations across India and Southeast Asia.

