Good Glamm-backed Sirona buys women safety brand Impower in all-cash deal

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona Hygiene, which makes pee device for women called PeeBuddy, on Tuesday said it has acquired pepper spray brand Impower from Donna FMCG Pvt Ltd in an all-cash deal, for an undisclosed amount.

With this buyout, Sirona will be foraying into the women safety segment, with doubling down its growth strategy.

The platform claims to be the only brand in India to offer both feminine hygiene and women safety products with the acquisition of Impower.

It further said that it is bullish on strategic acquisitions for scaling growth and the company expects to clock Rs 500 crore revenue in the next three years.

Sirona said the acquisition is an extension of its mission of creating a larger impact in society by providing awareness, education and opportunity around all unaddressed issues, including safety as one of them.

The company, while quoting data from National Commission for Women, said that there was a 46% jump in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of 2021 and thus, it is betting on the women safety segment, which it believes is unaddressed today in the country.

Sirona said the pepper spray market in India has seen significant adoption.

“At the core of Sirona, lies a deep passion to talk about unaddressed feminine hygiene issues that women face and solve them with our unique products. With International Women’s Day around the corner, we thought of moving beyond the tokenism of putting out a post and instead of picking another neglected area - women safety and offering solutions there,” said Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sirona.

Sirona, founded in 2015 by Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, manufactures herbal feminine pain relief patches, anti-chafing rash cream for rashes in intimate areas, period stain removers, oxo-biodegradable sanitary and tampon disposal bags, and menstrual cups along with PeeBuddy.

The brand also conducts awareness campaigns and medical expert-led informative workshops and knowledge sessions for different members of society, the company said. Sirona also claims to donate Rs 1 from every Sirona and PeeBuddy product sold towards initiatives that improve the menstrual health of underprivileged women across India.

The company in December had raised Rs 100 crore (around $13.4 million) as a part of its Series B funding round led by Good Glamm Group.

“Sirona has made great strides in the feminine hygiene category. Deep and his team has made lives simpler for women with their innovative products - the majority of which are habit-changing products but have been adopted at a mass scale, we need similar adoption for IMPOWER and hence the alliance,” said Akshay Dua and Tanisha Pan, Founders of Impower, in a joint statement.