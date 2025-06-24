GoKwik bags fresh funding from RTP Global, Peak XV

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

E-commerce enabler GoKwik has secured $13 million (Rs 111.8 crore) in a growth-stage funding round, marking its first capital raise since its Series B round three years ago. The round was led by existing investor RTP Global, with continued participation from Peak XV Partners and Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India). Notably, ......