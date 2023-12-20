facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • General Atlantic-backed TBO Tek acquires Spanish firm Jumbo’s online business

General Atlantic-backed TBO Tek acquires Spanish firm Jumbo’s online business

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 20 Dec 2023
General Atlantic-backed TBO Tek acquires Spanish firm Jumbo’s online business

Travel-tech platform TBO Tek Ltd, backed by US-based private equity firm General Atlantic, has acquired the online business of Spain's Jumbo Tours Group. 

“This acquisition will give us not only access to Jumbo’s clientele but quality content from across prime destinations in Europe right down to the Caribbean,” TBO co-founder Gaurav Bhatnagar said in a statement Tuesday. 

The acquisition is valued at 25 million euros ($27.4 million), according to TBO’s draft red herring prospectus that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in November to float its initial public offering. 

Advertisement

TBO said the purchase will help the company increase its presence in the European market. This also reflects the growth plans that TBO has set globally as it continues to step up investments in the travel and tourism sector, it said. 

The company also said the deal involves its wholly owned subsidiary Tek Travels DMCC acquiring Jumbonline Accommodations & Services S.L.U., which has been demerged from Jumbo Tours Group. 

Jumbo Tours offers services to tourism operators and travel agencies worldwide. The Jumbonline business distributes a range of products for wholesalers and tour operators on a single platform. 

Advertisement

The acquisition comes two months after General Atlantic acquired a minority stake in TBO Tek in October through a secondary deal with PE firm Affirma Capital.  

TBO Tek, initially known as Tek Travels Pvt. Ltd, was founded in 2006 by Gaurav Bhatnagar and Ankush Nijhawan. 

Advertisement
TBO Tek LtdGeneral AtlanticAffirma Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

General Atlantic-backed TBO Tek acquires Spanish firm Jumbo's online business

TMT

General Atlantic-backed TBO Tek acquires Spanish firm Jumbo's online business

Pro
Elevation Capital signing off from six-year-old portfolio company

TMT

Elevation Capital signing off from six-year-old portfolio company

ChrysCapital-backed Livguard acquires e-mobility startup

TMT

ChrysCapital-backed Livguard acquires e-mobility startup

Zephyr Peacock, Speciale Invest, India Alternatives lead early-stage rounds in various startups

TMT

Zephyr Peacock, Speciale Invest, India Alternatives lead early-stage rounds in various startups

Premium
PE, VC funds set to invest in Cipla-backed GoApptiv

TMT

PE, VC funds set to invest in Cipla-backed GoApptiv

Sony unit says has not yet agreed to extend merger deadline with Zee

TMT

Sony unit says has not yet agreed to extend merger deadline with Zee

Advertisement