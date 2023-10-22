General Atlantic to acquire minority stake in traveltech platform TBO

Premium Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India, General Atlantic

US-based private equity firm General Atlantic has agreed to acquire a minority stake in traveltech company TBO Tek Ltd, which operates the online travel platforms travelboutiqueonline.com and Tbo.com. General Atlantic said in a statement it will buy the stake from emerging markets PE firm Affirma Capital, which will retain part of its holding in TBO. ......