GEF Capital hits first close of India-focused climate fund, tops target

Raj Pai, founder and managing partner-South Asia, GEF Capital

Private equity firm GEF Capital Partners has raised $615 million (about Rs 5,700 crore) at the first close of its fourth climate-focused fund, exceeding its initial fundraising target, as it looks to invest in mid-market, growth-stage businesses focused on climate and energy transition opportunities in India and South Asia.

The fundraise represents a 40% increase over the $440 million raised by its predecessor fund, making it the largest fund raised by the firm to date, the PE firm said in a statement.

The fund, formally called South Asia Growth Fund IV, had been seeking $600 million in commitments. It plans to back nine to 12 companies, with an average cheque of $30-60 million each.

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Fund IV has attracted global commercial and institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign investors, foundations and family offices. Its limited partners are primarily based in Europe, Japan, the UK, Singapore and the US, the firm said.

Development finance institutions are among its backers. International Finance Corporation, the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm, is making an equity commitment of up to $75 million, along with a co-investment envelope of up to $50 million. Dutch development bank FMO is making a $20 million investment while Sweden’s Swedfund is committing $35 million.

India will remain the fund’s primary investment market. The fund will focus on businesses operating across energy transition, electric mobility, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable agriculture, water efficiency, the circular economy and other climate-enabling solutions.

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“India’s energy transition is increasingly becoming a driver of industrial growth and global competitiveness. We see significant opportunities in businesses that improve resource efficiency, accelerate electrification and strengthen sustainable supply chains,” said Raj Pai, co-founder and managing partner of GEF Capital.

GEF has invested in Indian companies such as renewable energy producer ReNew, Indian Energy Exchange, solar cell manufacturer Premier Energies, Sterlite Electric, Sahyadri Farms, Arya.ag, TI Clean, Yulu Bikes and Hero Motors.

GEF Capital focuses on environmental sustainability and climate-related investments. It was formed in March 2018 as a spinout from Global Environment Fund. Pai and Sridhar Narayan, both founding partners, co-head its South Asia practice from Mumbai, where the senior team also includes partner Alipt Sharma and managing directors Abhishek Loonker and Krishnan Ganesan.

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