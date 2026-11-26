Digital lender Finnable raises Series C funding to fuel expansion

Finnable co-founders Amit Arora and Nitin Gupta

Digital lending platform Finnable has raised Rs 405 crore ($43.7 million) in a Series C funding round, led by The Wealth Company Alternates, part of Pantomath Group.

The Wealth Company Alternates’ Bharat Value Fund invested Rs 150 crore in the round. Pratithi Investments, the investment firm of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and NK Squared, the investment vehicle of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, joined as new investors. Existing investors, homegrown private equity firm TVS Capital and Ranjan Pai’s MEMG Family Office, also participated in the round.

The fresh capital will help fund Finnable’s next stage of growth across its lending business, help strengthen its proprietary technology stack, and expand its partnerships across the lending ecosystem.

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“It has been a challenging year for retail credit across the industry but we chose to stay focused on the quality of our portfolio while continuing to grow, and the results reflect that,” said Nitin Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of Finnable. “With the support of our new and existing investors, we are well-capitalised to build one of India’s most trusted and profitable retail lending institutions.”

The latest round comes a year after Finnable’s last round in November last year. At the time, it raised Rs 500 crore ($56.4 million) led by venture capital firm Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India) and homegrown private equity firm TVS Capital.

Founded in 2018 by Gupta and Amit Arora, Finnable provides personal loans to salaried professionals earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 a month, a segment it says is often overlooked by traditional banks. Its hybrid model combines digital underwriting with physical verification and in-house collections, which the founders say helps reduce default risk and improves customer relationships.

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The company has grown its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 4,600 crore. It reported a profit of Rs 51 crore in the first half of FY27, surpassing the Rs 46-crore full-year profit in the previous financial year.

India's retail credit market is at an interesting inflection point, with rising aspirations, growing consumption and increasing formalisation creating a significant opportunity in a largely underserved market, The Wealth Company said.

“What gives us confidence is the strength of the founding team, their deep understanding of lending and their ability to build with discipline. We believe Finnable is well positioned to capture the opportunity ahead,” said Madhu Lunawat, founder and whole-time director of The Wealth Company.

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