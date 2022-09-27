Gautam Adani pledges $100 billion investment over next decade

Gautam Adani | Credit: Reuters

Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, said in a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

"As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more."

Here are the highlights of what he said:

Adani group to invest over $100 billion in next decade, 70% for energy transition.

Adani group to raise renewable portfolio by another 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation.

Adani group to invest $70 billion in integrated green hydrogen-based value chain.

The primary areas that will define the Adani Group’s strategic direction – both within India and then beyond India’s borders – are Energy Transition followed by Digital Transformation."

India is on the cusp of creating thousands of entrepreneurs. While many will not succeed, the sheer learnings and momentum of the youth will accelerate the pace of unicorn creation in India."

Over the next 25 years, India will comfortably become a country with 100% literacy levels. India will also be poverty-free, well before 2050.

The global turbulence has accelerated opportunities for India. It has made India one of the few relatively bright spots from a political, geostrategic, and market perspective.

Who would have imagined that our world would change in just 36 months? Rising inflation, rising interest, a war, climate challenges and uncertainty about future pandemics are leading to a massive realignment of nation ecosystems.

The unprecedented complexity created by a parallel surge in demand and contraction in supply is leading to inflation levels unseen over the past 40 years.

Many federal banks are doing the unthinkable - raising interest rates so much that they can crash an economy into recession.

