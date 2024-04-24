Canadian pension fund CPPIB clocks exit from India portfolio
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Canadian pension fund CPPIB clocks exit from India portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 24 Apr 2024
Pro
Canadian pension fund CPPIB clocks exit from India portfolio
Credit: 123RF.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which ended the previous fiscal year with its net assets in India breaching the C$20-billion (Rs 1.21 trillion) mark even as it moderated the pace of its private equity-style investments in the country, has logged a monetization move in India.  The pension fund has pressed the sell button ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Canadian pension fund CPPIB clocks exit from India portfolio

Infrastructure

Canadian pension fund CPPIB clocks exit from India portfolio

Premium
Realty player Eldeco Group bags follow-on investment from HDFC Capital

Infrastructure

Realty player Eldeco Group bags follow-on investment from HDFC Capital

Hitachi Energy aiming to tap India's renewable energy market, to open more capability centres

Infrastructure

Hitachi Energy aiming to tap India's renewable energy market, to open more capability centres

LetsTransport raises $22 mn in Series E from Bertelsmann, others

Infrastructure

LetsTransport raises $22 mn in Series E from Bertelsmann, others

Premium
Everstone-backed IndoSpace slashes size of new logistics real estate fund

Infrastructure

Everstone-backed IndoSpace slashes size of new logistics real estate fund

Premium
Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

Infrastructure

Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

Advertisement