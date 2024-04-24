Realty player Eldeco Group bags follow-on investment from HDFC Capital

Premium
North India-focussed real estate developer, Eldeco Group, which has built residential projects in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand, amongst others, in north India, has received its third round of investment from private real estate investor, HDFC Capital. The private equity investor, promoted by leading real estate developer Pankaj Jain, has invested about ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.