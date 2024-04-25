African PE firm Mediterrania makes second full exit from third fund

Premium Albert Alsina, founder and CEO, Mediterrania Capital Partners

Mediterrania Capital Partners, a Malta-based private equity firm that focuses on growth-stage small and mid-sized businesses in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, fully monetized its investment in a Moroccan construction and civil engineering company after six years. The Valletta-headquartered PE firm, which manages assets worth $791 million, completely exited its investment in ......