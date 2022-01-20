Gaming app Quizy raises seed funding led by We Founder Circle

Nostaga Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates real money gaming app Quizy, on Thursday said it has raised $270,000 in a seed funding round led by We Founder Circle along with participation from FAAD Network, Anchorage Capital Partners and Capital A & Dholakia Ventures.

Angel investors including Rohit Raj (Founder, The Glitch), Aneesh Sivakumar (Director, KKR), Sudhir Kamath (Founder, Ungli Games), Ganesh Rao (Partner, Tri Legal) and Roshan Abbas (Founder, Kommune India) also contributed to the funding round, said Quizy in a statement.

Quizy had previously raised pre-seed money from 100X VC and has for far cumulatively raised $305,000.

The startup will use 60% of the fresh capital to hire and the remaining to acquire new users and retain existing ones, the statement said.

Quizy, which was founded last year by Amit Kumar and Sachin Yadav, is a real money based gamifying platform that seeks to create an ecosystem where learning about the latest topic and trending news becomes fun and rewarding.

"At Quizy, we make the meaningful value of people’s device time by incentivising their efforts where they learn about trending topics/news all in the form of quizzes," said cofounder Kumar in the statement.

The broader gaming space has seen significant investor interest in the past years.

Just earlier this month, Zupee closed its Series B funding round at $102 million (Rs 760 crore), valuing the startup at $600 million.