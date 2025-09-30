Fyno, SuperFam, Unmannd bag early-stage funding

Unmannd founders Yeshwanth Reddy and Hemaditya Prasad

Enterprise messaging platform Fyno, religious-service aggregator VAMA.app, financial-intelligence platform Ignosis, family-collaboration app SuperFam and drone maker Unmannd have raised early-stage funding.

Meanwhile, alternative investment fund manager Niveshaay has backed True Colours, which made a lukewarm debut on BSE SME platform on September 30.

Advertisement

Fyno, a communication platform for enterprise messaging, has secured $4 million (around Rs 35 crore) in funding co-led by Arkam Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

The company is officially launching its platform with a target of reaching $5 million in ARR by the financial year 2026-27.

The firm will use the funds to strengthen its AI capabilities, scale up go-to-market efforts in India and other emerging markets, deepen product functionality, and build a hybrid infrastructure across on-premise and multi-cloud environments, among other things.

Advertisement

Founded in 2022 by Aniketh Jain and Ashish Agarwal, Fyno has built a compliance-first communication infrastructure designed for banks, financial services, and NBFCs. The platform unifies integration, orchestration, and analytics across more than eight channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, email, push notifications, and voice.

Since its inception, it has onboarded 45 banks, NBFCs, and fintech clients, including Karnataka Gramin Bank and Lendingkart. It helps them with customer onboarding, KYC, transaction alerts, and compliance-driven messaging.



Advertisement

Virtual platform for religious and spiritual services VAMA.app has raised Rs 22 crore (around $2.48 million) in a larger pre-Series A funding round led by Wavemaker Partners with participation from 500 Global, alongside Sadev Ventures, Venture Catalysts, and Silverneedle Ventures.

Angel investors such as Alok Nanavaty, Harit Nagpal, Swati Parikh, and Mahesh Kamdar also participated in the funding mop-up.

Wavemaker Partners had earlier backed VAMA in 2023 and has now doubled down on its conviction.

Advertisement

The company plans to enter new categories such as spiritual e-commerce and offline spiritual travel, and increase marketing efforts, among other things. In the medium term, VAMA also plans to launch services for the global NRI market.

Defense tech-startup Unmannd, which is building autonomous drones for contested environments, has raised approximately $2 million (around Rs 17.7 crore) in its pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest and Accel.

Advertisement

Founded by Yeshwanth Reddy and Hemaditya Prasad in 2025, Unmannd claims that its full-stack approach combines custom compute hardware, AI-driven autonomy, multi-agent mesh networking, and aerospace-grade avionics to create drones that can perceive their surroundings, act autonomously, and engage faster.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate the commercialisation of its aerial logistics platform Titan and more work on its interceptor system Fury, and to support hiring and international export readiness.

Alternative investment manager Niveshaay, which has funds operating across Categories II and III, has invested Rs 10 crore (around $1.13 million) in digital-textile printing services provider True Colors Limited, with Rs 5 crore in a pre-IPO round and another Rs 5 crore as an anchor investor through its AIF Cat III.

True Colors IPO, in which it is planning to raise Rs 128 crore (around $14.4 million), closed with strong participation and was listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday.

Founded in 2021, True Colors operates across the digital textile printing value chain. Its model integrates trading of digital machines and inks, in-house sublimation paper manufacturing, and customised digital fabric printing services.

The company is an authorised distributor for international brands such as Konica Minolta, Hopetech, Itten, Pengda, and Skyjet, and caters to apparel brands, exporters, fabric traders, and home décor manufacturers across India.

The company’s revenues rose to Rs 233.65 crore in FY25 from Rs 160.08 crore in FY24 and Rs 80.66 crore in FY23. On the other hand, its profit after tax increased to Rs 24.68 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 8.25 crore in FY24 and Rs 3.91 crore in FY23.

An account-aggregator platform and financial intelligence provider Ignosis has raised $4 million (around Rs 35.5 crore) in its pre-Series A round led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, CRED’s Kunal Shah, and other existing investors.

The company plans to use the capital to scale up its engineering, business, and compliance teams. Its key growth priorities include driving hyper-personalisation through financial data intelligence and building finance-specific LLMs.

Ignosis provides an account aggregator system and financial data platform that helps banks and financial institutions access and use consumer and MSME financial data to underwrite loans, assess risk, and provide financial services.

Family-collaboration app SuperFam.App has raised $400,000 (around Rs 3.5 crore) in its pre-seed funding round led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Untitled Ventures and SSV Fund.

SuperFam helps families manage finances, location, daily tasks, and important documents in one place. It includes a secure ‘family vault’ for sharing assets and critical information, with end-to-end encryption and on-device storage for privacy.

Its core proposition currently centers on three use cases: family information sharing, location and safety, and household finances. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and user acquisition.

Foxhog Ventures-Assessli

Foxhog Ventures has made the first round of institutional investment in a deep-tech startup Assessli, which claims to be building the world’s first large behavioral models (LBMs).

Assessli will use the investment to expand in the US market, to build technology and for hiring.

Assessli was founded in 2022 by Suraj Biswas, Sourabh Gupta, and Aruna Dey. It aims to redefine AI well beyond Large Language Models (LLMs). It claims that its proprietary LBMs leverage data from genomics, psychology, and digital life to build extremely accurate digital twins of individuals.

The company has filed patents in India and claims that it has begun training its models on more than 20 million data points of proprietary data. It says that its technology can be applied in education, healthcare, HR, finance, robotics and various other industries.

Share article on Leave Your Comments