Fundamentum, Accel co-lead Apna Mart’s new funding round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Fundamentum, Accel co-lead Apna Mart’s new funding round

Fundamentum, Accel co-lead Apna Mart’s new funding round

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Mar 2025
Fundamentum, Accel co-lead Apna Mart’s new funding round
Credit: 123RF.com

Bengaluru-based omnichannel grocery and FMCG chain Apna Mart has raised $25 million (around Rs 214 crore) from homegrown mid-stage venture capital firm Fundamentum Partnership and global VC firm Accel.  

The funding round, which was a mix of equity and debt, also saw participation from existing investors including Peak XV Partners, Sparrow Capital, 2 AM Ventures, Disruptors Capital, and Alteria Capital.  

Online news publication Entrackr was the first to report the development.  

Advertisement

Prior to this round, the startup raised $14.4 million from investors including Accel, Peak XV, Titan Capital, and Disruptors Capital. 

Founded in 2021 by IIT Kanpur alumni Abhishek Singh and Chetan Kumar Garg, ApnaMart is building an asset-light network of neighbourhood supermarkets. 

Singh, who previously worked at Lenskart, leads the company’s strategy while Garg, who has held roles at Housing.com, Longwalks, and Times Internet, serves as chief operating officer.  

Advertisement

By focusing on competitive pricing and an optimized product mix, ApnaMart is positioning itself as a modern alternative to traditional mom-and-pop stores while retaining its community-driven appeal. It primarily operates stores across tier II cities such as Raipur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and Ranchi. It has so far focussed on eastern and central parts of India.  

In the financial year through March 2024, the company’s revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs 59.4 crore from Rs 32.2 crore the year before. Its net loss, however, increased to Rs 33.1 crore in FY24 from Rs 21.8 crore the year before. 

Advertisement
Apna MartAccelFundamentum Partnership

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
TCNS Clothing co-founder buying contract manufacturer as family office pitches in

Consumer

TCNS Clothing co-founder buying contract manufacturer as family office pitches in

Hero MotoCorp to invest $60 mn in BII, Blume-backed Euler Motors

Consumer

Hero MotoCorp to invest $60 mn in BII, Blume-backed Euler Motors

Hindustan Unilever picking up stake in Circulate Capital-backed plastics recycling firm

Consumer

Hindustan Unilever picking up stake in Circulate Capital-backed plastics recycling firm

Ola Electric says government sought information on sales-registration data mismatch

Consumer

Ola Electric says government sought information on sales-registration data mismatch

Premium
Bottomline: A91-backed Akshayakalpa Farms looks to turn the corner on sales boost

Consumer

Bottomline: A91-backed Akshayakalpa Farms looks to turn the corner on sales boost

Premium
A91 Partners looks to pick up stake in value fashion retailer

Consumer

A91 Partners looks to pick up stake in value fashion retailer

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW