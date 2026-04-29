Full-service law firm CAM promotes 18 lawyers to partnership

Credit: Thinkstock

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has promoted 18 lawyers to partnership in the latest round of annual elevations, the firm announced on Wednesday.

The promotions span four practices: corporate, disputes, finance, and capital markets.

The corporate practice saw the highest number of promotions, with eight lawyers elevated, followed by four each in disputes and finance, and two in capital markets.

Late last year, the firm had hired Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) official Vanya Singh for its dispute resolution practice. Earlier this year, Rohan Singh rejoined as a partner in the corporate practice.

However, two corporate partners, Anchal Dhir and Shubham Rastogi, along with two associates, left to join Anagram Partners recently.

CAM is one of India’s leading full-service law firms, advising domestic and international commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, startups, as well as government and regulatory bodies