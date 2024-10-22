French PE Amethis part-finances portfolio firm's acquisition in Morocco

Premium Amethis founders Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

Amethis, a French private equity firm that backs mid-sized businesses in Africa and Europe, has part-financed the acquisition of a Moroccan transport and logistics company by its portfolio company, the Globex group. The Paris-headquartered PE firm, which manages assets worth over $1.2 billion and a portfolio of over 40 companies, will ......