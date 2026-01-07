Former KKR exec’s real estate investment firm Certus gets anchor LP for second fund

Premium Ashish Khandelia, founder of Certus Capital

Certus Capital, a real estate investment and advisory firm founded by former KKR executive Ashish Khandelia, has brought in an anchor investor for its second alternative investment fund, VCCircle has gathered. The new vehicle, Certus India Opportunities Fund 2, has a target corpus of Rs 500 crore ($55.6 million) with a ......