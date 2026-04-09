Warburg-backed ESR snags $850 mn to fund growth in India, other countries

An ESR distribution centre in Ichikawa, Japan | Credit: ESR

Asia-Pacific-focused asset owner and manager ESR said on Thursday it has secured $850 million in fresh equity from existing shareholders to fund growth in its logistics real estate and data centre businesses.

The Singapore-based group said in a statement that the new capital would strengthen its balance sheet and support expansion across its Asia-Pacific platform, with a focus on logistics assets and data centres.

The fundraising comes as ESR pushes ahead with a strategy shift after it was taken private in July 2025 in a $7.09 billion deal by a consortium, including Starwood Capital Group and Warburg Pincus.

Advertisement

ESR said the new equity builds on more than $2 billion in net proceeds it has generated since January 2025 via divestments of non-core holdings and recapitalisation of balance sheet assets.

"ESR has entered its next phase of growth with a stronger capital base and a more focused platform," ESR President Phil Pearce said in the statement.

The company said it would use the capital to back growth initiatives in priority markets including Australia, Japan and South Korea, while also pursuing opportunities in Greater China, India and Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

ESR said it serves more than 1,500 logistics customers and is advancing a development pipeline of about $9 billion. It also said its data centres business has a pipeline of more than 3 gigawatts of capacity for phased development in key markets.

Share article on Leave Your Comments