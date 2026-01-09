SP Group unit may face higher costs in fundraising, affected by Porteast's rates
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • SP Group unit may face higher costs in fundraising, affected by Porteast's rates

SP Group unit may face higher costs in fundraising, affected by Porteast's rates

By Reuters

  • 09 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
SP Group unit may face higher costs in fundraising, affected by Porteast's rates

India's Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) could likely be saddled with higher interest rates when its unit Goswami Infratech raises fresh funds, after another unit was forced to raise interest rates, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Goswami Infratech, the SP Group's real estate and civil engineering company, is planning to raise as much as 250 billion rupees ($2.77 billion) through a two-year zero-coupon bond issue in the coming weeks.

In early discussions, investors demanded returns similar to those offered to investors in Porteast Investment, which sold three-year bonds at a 19.75% interest rate in May, raising 286 billion rupees in India's largest corporate bond sale ever.

Advertisement

However, the interest rate climbed to 21.75% in December after it failed to meet a covenant linked to a stake sale in another company, the sources said.

"Now that the yield on Porteast Investment's debt has risen, investors are expecting a similar level for Goswami Infratech," one of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity, as they are not authorised to speak to the media. SP Group did not reply to Reuters query.

Advertisement

Goswami Infratech is now evaluating its options, which could also mean the deal will take longer to close, the source said.

Bankers had been expecting the deal to close in January, with the company meeting investors such as Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), BlackRock and Vanguard along with others, Reuters reported last month.

"It seems the issuance may be pushed to March," the second source said.

Advertisement

Goswani Infratech plans to raise funds to refinance its outstanding high-yield notes maturing in April and another loan, as well as for other debt-related and corporate purposes. The new issue will be secured by the SP Group's 9.2% stake in Tata Sons, held via its subsidiary Cyrus Investments.

SP groupPorteast InvestmentGoswami Infratech

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Spotlight: How delays in key projects are weighing on GIC-backed Greenko

Infrastructure

Spotlight: How delays in key projects are weighing on GIC-backed Greenko

Premium
Oman's Galfar gets investor interest for India highway assets

Infrastructure

Oman's Galfar gets investor interest for India highway assets

Premium
Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel

Infrastructure

Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel

Premium
Former KKR exec's real estate investment firm Certus gets anchor LP for second fund

Infrastructure

Former KKR exec's real estate investment firm Certus gets anchor LP for second fund

Premium
NDR Warehousing set to raise $50 mn from offshore investor

Infrastructure

NDR Warehousing set to raise $50 mn from offshore investor

Premium
August Energy gets funding from European investor for India, Southeast Asia expansion

Infrastructure

August Energy gets funding from European investor for India, Southeast Asia expansion

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW