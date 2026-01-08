Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel
Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel

By Swet Sarika

  • 08 Jan 2026
Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel
A view of Mumbai's central financial district | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Global asset management firm Brookfield and a Mumbai-based real estate developer have submitted final bids for a land parcel owned by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), two people close to the development told VCCircle. The land parcel, measuring roughly 11 acres, is located in Bandra East. RLDA has set a reserve ......

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

