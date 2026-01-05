August Energy gets funding from European investor for India, Southeast Asia expansion

Premium
August Energy, an energy-as-a service (EaaS) infrastructure platform that operates across India and Southeast Asia, has raised fresh capital from a marquee European investor as it looks to expand its operations. The company, which is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in India, Thailand and the Philippines, has secured funding from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.