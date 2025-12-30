Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT files for $445 mn IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT files for $445 mn IPO

By Reuters

  • 30 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT files for $445 mn IPO
Credit: 123RF.com

Blackstone-backed Indian office developer Bagmane Prime Office REIT has filed for a $445.6 million initial public offering, its draft prospectus showed on Tuesday.

Key context

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, own and operate real estate assets, similar to how mutual funds hold stocks. They earn rent from the properties they manage, which they distribute as dividends to investors.

Advertisement

Bengaluru-based Bagmane competes with the likes of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

The investment trust counts Google, Amazon and Samsung among its biggest tenants.

Why it's important

Advertisement

Bagmane's IPO will follow the public listings of smaller office managers Smartworks, WeWork India and IndiQube at a time when companies are phasing out remote working.

By the numbers

Bagmane proposes to sell new units worth 30 billion rupees ($334.5 million), while existing investors will sell units worth 10 billion rupees.

Advertisement

The investment trust did not disclose details about the entities that will sell their units.

For the year to March 2025, Bagmane reported a 7.5% rise in revenue and a nearly 11% rise in profit.

Advertisement
Bagmane Prime Office REITBlackstoneBagmane DevelopersIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Blackstone's Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for IPO

Infrastructure

Blackstone's Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for IPO

Solar module maker Waaree Energies' CEO resigns

Infrastructure

Solar module maker Waaree Energies' CEO resigns

Premium
Flashback 2025: Key trends that shaped real estate sector this year

Infrastructure

Flashback 2025: Key trends that shaped real estate sector this year

India claims $30 bn from Reliance, BP for underproduction from gas field

Infrastructure

India claims $30 bn from Reliance, BP for underproduction from gas field

Quality Power buys power equipment maker for $1.7 mn

Infrastructure

Quality Power buys power equipment maker for $1.7 mn

Edelweiss' realty alternatives fund buys office space in Bengaluru

Infrastructure

Edelweiss' realty alternatives fund buys office space in Bengaluru

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW