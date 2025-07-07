France's Capgemini to buy outsourcing firm WNS for $3.3 bn

French IT services firm Capgemini has agreed to buy technology outsourcing company WNS for a cash payment of $3.3 billion to capitalize on their Agentic AI offerings for companies seeking to transform their business processes.

The price translating to $76.50 per WNS share represents a 17% premium compared to the last closing price on July 3 and does not include India-based WNS's financial debt, Capgemini said on Monday.

With this acquisition, Capgemini aims to create a consulting business service focused on guiding enterprises on how to reform their operations through Generative AI and Agentic AI, which it said would attract "significant" investments.

"WNS brings ... its high growth, margin accretive and resilient Digital Business Process Services ... while further increasing our exposure to the US market," Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said in the statement.

WNS provides services including business process outsourcing and data analytics, and its customers include large organizations such as Coca-Cola, T-Mobile and United Airlines.

Capgemini expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its revenue and operating margin, it said in a press statement.

It said the transaction would increase its normalised earnings per share by 4% before synergies in 2026, and by 7% in 2027 post-synergies. Its financial guidance for this year was unchanged.

