Fractional ownership platform hBits set to list maiden SM REIT asset
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Fractional ownership platform hBits set to list maiden SM REIT asset

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 08 Jan 2025
Premium
Fractional ownership platform hBits set to list maiden SM REIT asset
Shiv Parekh, founder and CEO, hBits

Fractional ownership platform hBits Proptech Pvt. Ltd, which allows retail investors to invest in rental income-generating properties, is set to float a small and medium real estate investment trust (SM REIT) by February, a top executive told VCCircle.  The company is expecting to receive approval for its maiden office asset SM ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Motilal Oswal Alternates garners over $200 mn for sixth real estate fund

Infrastructure

Motilal Oswal Alternates garners over $200 mn for sixth real estate fund

Tata Consulting Engineers acquires Houston-based CDI Engineering

Infrastructure

Tata Consulting Engineers acquires Houston-based CDI Engineering

Premium
Taparias-anchored Ananta Capital doubles down on IPO-bound firm

Infrastructure

Taparias-anchored Ananta Capital doubles down on IPO-bound firm

Abakkus-backed mining and logistics firm files IPO papers

Infrastructure

Abakkus-backed mining and logistics firm files IPO papers

Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal

Infrastructure

Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal

Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval

Infrastructure

Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW