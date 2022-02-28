Founders of Zerodha, Cred, others invest in edtech platform Kalvi

Kalvi Career Education Pvt Ltd, which operates edtech platform Kalvi, said it has raised $1.7 million (around Rs 13 crore) as a part of its seed funding from a clutch of angel investors including Nithin Kamath (Founder and CEO at Zerodha/Rain Matter), Kunal Shah (Founder of Cred) and Anupam Mittal (Founder of People Group), among others.

The platform plans to use the money to build its proprietary learning ecosystem Quadrangle, as well as to develop the firm’s awareness on disruptive concept of liberal engineering in computer science.

Kalvi was rolled out last year with an aim to bridge the undergraduate programmes gaps. It claims to offer a curriculum for students to help them build cognitive skills.

“Acceleration in technology development has made the computer science degree programme one of the most sought-after streams today. However, students who are graduating are not industry-ready.

Meanwhile, the talent recruiters are spending an inordinate amount of time and resources to equip them with job skills. Offering a solution here, the liberal engineering programme introduces students to big picture thinking and helps them naturally build the empathy to think about the ‘why’ instead of blindly executing theory-based learning," said Rajesh Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of Kalvi.