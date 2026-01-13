Foundation PE expands India team with new senior hire

Premium
Singapore-headquartered secondaries-focused investment firm Foundation Private Equity, which provides liquidity and secondaries solutions to general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) across Asia, has expanded its India operations with the addition of a new executive, VCCircle has learned. Foundation Private Equity, which specialises in acquisitions of LP interests, continuation funds, spin-offs ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.