Foundation PE expands India team with new senior hire
Foundation PE expands India team with new senior hire

By Aman Rawat

  • 13 Jan 2026
Foundation PE expands India team with new senior hire
Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore-headquartered secondaries-focused investment firm Foundation Private Equity, which provides liquidity and secondaries solutions to general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) across Asia, has expanded its India operations with the addition of a new executive, VCCircle has learned. Foundation Private Equity, which specialises in acquisitions of LP interests, continuation funds, spin-offs ......

