Former Integrow execs float real estate fund; aim first close by June

Premium Credit: 12RF.com

Former executives at Aurum Proptech-backed Integrow Asset Managers—Abhijit Das and Vijay Mohta—have floated a new investment vehicle for residential real estate, the two executives told VCCircle. The fund is in the process of raising capital, with the first close expected after a couple of months. The real estate private equity investment ......