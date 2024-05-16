Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Adani Ports over ethical concerns
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Adani Ports over ethical concerns

By Reuters

  • 16 May 2024
Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Adani Ports over ethical concerns
Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group

Norway's central bank said on Wednesday that its executive board has decided to exclude three companies from its government pension fund over ethical concerns.

Norges Bank, which manages the sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement it has decided to exclude India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, L3Harris Technologies and China's Weichai Power.

Norges said it decided to exclude Adani Ports due to "unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of individuals' rights in situations of war or conflict."

Advertisement

The company, which is part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, was on the central banks' watchlist for possible exclusion from investment since March 2022.

Transportation equipment maker Weichai Power is also being excluded from the fund over concerns that the Chinese company contributes to sales of weapons to states in armed conflicts, where "weapons are used in ways that constitute breaches of the international rules," the bank said.

U.S. defense contractor L3Harris is also being excluded from the fund due to its development and production of components to nuclear weapons, the bank said.

Advertisement

Adani Ports, Weichai Power, and L3Harris did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the exclusions.

The statement did not mention the fund's stake in the three companies.

Advertisement
Norges Banksovereign wealth fundAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone LtdAdani Ports

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Peak XV, ChrysCapital to pocket bigger cheques from common portfolio firm

Infrastructure

Peak XV, ChrysCapital to pocket bigger cheques from common portfolio firm

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Adani Ports over ethical concerns

Infrastructure

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Adani Ports over ethical concerns

Brookfield to take full control of four real estate assets, buy Bharti's stake

Infrastructure

Brookfield to take full control of four real estate assets, buy Bharti's stake

Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

Infrastructure

Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

Premium
ASK Property charts exit roadmap for maiden special situations fund

Infrastructure

ASK Property charts exit roadmap for maiden special situations fund

Premium
Engie arm pockets smaller cheques from foreign investors for India solar project

Infrastructure

Engie arm pockets smaller cheques from foreign investors for India solar project

Advertisement