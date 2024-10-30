Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project

Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project

By Aman Malik

  • 30 Oct 2024
Premium
Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project
Credit: Reuters

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, an Indian renewable energy company controlled by Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield, is set to raise fresh capital from a marquee global investor to expand its rooftop solar portfolio in Thailand.  CleanMax, in which Brookfield bought a majority stake last year, is looking to set up ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project

Infrastructure

Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project

Pro
Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

Infrastructure

Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

Premium
Hines adds new strategy for India real estate bets as fund launch plan plods along

Infrastructure

Hines adds new strategy for India real estate bets as fund launch plan plods along

Premium
InCred Alternative strikes green bet from private credit fund

Infrastructure

InCred Alternative strikes green bet from private credit fund

Premium
MENA Digest: Prypco leads funding this week; Pargo, invygo, Mala also raise capital

Infrastructure

MENA Digest: Prypco leads funding this week; Pargo, invygo, Mala also raise capital

Premium
How has JSW's acquisition of Mytrah green energy portfolio panned out?

Infrastructure

How has JSW's acquisition of Mytrah green energy portfolio panned out?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW