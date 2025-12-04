African PE firm AIIM set to onboard offshore LP for new energy transition fund

Premium
African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), an infrastructure-focused private equity firm, is set to secure an investment commitment from an offshore limited partner for its new energy transition fund. The Cape Town-headquartered PE firm, which manages $3.4 billion in assets across eight infrastructure investment vehicles, is set to receive an LP commitment ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.