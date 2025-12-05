Chennai developer acquires land parcel from Standard Chartered unit for $134 mn

Premium A view of Chennai | Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chennai-based developer Baashyaam Group has acquired a land parcel in its home city from British lender Standard Chartered’s subsidiary Standard Chartered Global Business Services (GBS), two people close to the development told VCCircle. Baashyaam acquired the land parcel spread over more than five acres at Nungambakkam, Haddows Road, a prime locality ......