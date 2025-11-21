CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Premium
Global real-estate asset manager CapitaLand Investment Ltd's (CLI's) Chennai asset, which has been on the block for a while now, has attracted interest from several investors including two listed real-estate investment trusts (REITs), two people close to the development told VCCircle. CapitaLand is in the process of divesting International Tech Park, Radial ......
