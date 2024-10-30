Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

By Aman Malik

  • 30 Oct 2024
Pro
Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

Indian food processing and green energy company SAEL Industries Ltd, which is backed by a climate fund managed by Norwegian development financial institution Norfund, is set to raise fresh capital to construct a solar power plant, VCCircle has gathered.  Founded by chairman and managing director Jasbir Awla, SAEL Industries (earlier known ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project

Infrastructure

Brookfield-controlled CleanMax taps offshore investor for Thailand project

Pro
Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

Infrastructure

Norfund-backed renewable energy firm SAEL Industries raising fresh capital

Premium
Hines adds new strategy for India real estate bets as fund launch plan plods along

Infrastructure

Hines adds new strategy for India real estate bets as fund launch plan plods along

Premium
InCred Alternative strikes green bet from private credit fund

Infrastructure

InCred Alternative strikes green bet from private credit fund

Premium
MENA Digest: Prypco leads funding this week; Pargo, invygo, Mala also raise capital

Infrastructure

MENA Digest: Prypco leads funding this week; Pargo, invygo, Mala also raise capital

Premium
How has JSW's acquisition of Mytrah green energy portfolio panned out?

Infrastructure

How has JSW's acquisition of Mytrah green energy portfolio panned out?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW