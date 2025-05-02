Former HDFC Bank, Axis Bank exec joins Equirus Group as vice chairman

Ganesh Sankaran, vice chairman and whole-time director, Equirus Group

Equirus Group has appointed Ganesh Sankaran, a seasoned banking professional, as vice chairman and whole-time director. In his new role, Sankaran will oversee the group’s investment banking and institutional equities verticals.

With a mandate to drive the next phase of growth, he will focus on strengthening the firm’s leadership across its core businesses. Sankaran has previously been associated with the Equirus board and acted as an advisor to the group.

As head of investment banking and institutional equities, he will help expand sectoral coverage, deepen strategic client engagement, and elevate the firm’s capital markets platform. As a member of the board, Sankaran will also be actively involved in group-wide initiatives aimed at scaling the organization.

Sankaran brings over three decades of experience in banking and financial services, having held leadership roles at HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, and Axis Bank, among others. In these positions, he played a key role in building and scaling businesses. Sankaran also brings board-level experience across the BFSI space.

“Ganesh’s experience in building large, scalable platforms and his strategic depth across sectors will help us enhance our capabilities,” said Ajay Garg, managing director of Equirus.

Equirus Group specializes in investment banking, institutional securities, wealth management, portfolio management, HNI broking, and insurance solutions. Over the last 17 years, it has completed more than 295 transactions across M&A, private equity, IPOs, QIPs, rights issues, and structured finance, raising $13 billion across sectors.

The group has been on an expansion drive through acquisitions since last year. In September, it picked up a minority stake in Mumbai-based insurance broking firm Raghnall, with a view to eventually acquiring it.

Earlier this year, its wealth management arm acquired Credence Family Office from TIW Private Equity.

